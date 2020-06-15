Pepper spray and riot gear: a look back at what happened on day 2 of Lancaster’s protests

In the two weeks of mostly peaceful protests in Lancaster city, one day arguably stands out as the climax: May 31.

That day, a Sunday, police and protesters clashed for the first and only time since citizens took to the streets here to mourn the death of George Floyd, protest police brutality and call for sweeping reforms to law enforcement and public policy.

Police arrested demonstrators who, they said, obstructed the roads, threw rocks and assaulted them.

They doused some of those marching, including a 15-year-old, with pepper spray.

And the department called in backup from surrounding areas and the Pennsylvania State Police, which sent in an armored vehicle on the ground and two aircraft overhead.

The massive police response has raised numerous questions, but the primary one is this:

Was that show of force necessary?

The city police say yes.

Lancaster Bureau of Police Chief Jarrad Berkihiser said a combination of credible threats, officers being outnumbered by demonstrators and an increasingly volatile situation led the department to ask for assistance. Because there were no clear protest leaders with whom officers could communicate, the additional force was a preventative move, he said in a statement. The full statement can be found below.

The initial call for outside officers in riot gear was not meant to be offensive or aggressive towards the crowd, Berkihiser said in an LNP | LancasterOnline virtual roundtable on June 3.

“They showed up and they were there to assist the officers in the middle of the intersection that did not have that gear,” he said.

“I understand some of the concern about the equipment that police officers wear, but it’s necessary equipment that we need to do our jobs correctly and to do our jobs as safely as possible,” Berkihiser said.

“It’s a tightrope, it really is a tightrope we walk in situations like this,” he said during the June 3 discussion. “The successful outcome here is that no one was seriously injured, but the potential is there.”

However, several community leaders and protesters said the large police presence did little to de-escalate the situation. Rather, they believe it heightened the tension.

Law enforcement in Lancaster city on May 31: Pennsylvania State Police Troop J, covering Lancaster, Chester and York counties.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop H, covering Perry, Cumberland, Dauphin, Adams and Franklin counties.

State Police Emergency Response Team (SERT) Bearcat, an armored vehicle (one of three in the state).

State police armored vehicle

State police helicopter (4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)

State police fixed wing aircraft (6:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.)

Manheim Township Police

Manor Township Police

Millersville Police

Strasburg Police

West Lampeter Township Police

East Hempfield Township Police

Quarryville Police SOURCES: Lancaster City police; State police, Twitter images, LNP|LancasterOnline livestream

“Someone in a helmet with a shield and a baton is a symbol of force and it reads to many as a provocation,” said Ismail Smith-Wade-El, president of Lancaster City Council. He was among protesters on May 31 and also stepped between officers and protesters when emotions escalated.

What some saw as a militarized response from police echoes existing research into law enforcement tactics during protests.

Writing in 2015, one year after months of demonstrations followed the killing of Michael Brown, an unarmed black man, by a police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, scholars wrote in the St. Louis University Public Law Review: “The escalated force model is based on some questionable assumptions about the psychology of crowds and the people that comprise them. History has taught us that the premature or ill-advised use of force against protesters, particularly the use of riot control techniques, often amplifies conflict with protesters and can instigate violence."

LNP|LancasterOnline reconstructed what happened on May 31 through a series of interviews, social media, and statements from state and local police. The investigation found a citizenry that gathered at the police station and quickly grew in size. According to police, the crowd exceeded the department’s ability to manage the situation.

‘Chaotic’

The first day of protest in Lancaster on Saturday, May 30, was mostly peaceful. Demonstrators walked around the city for over five hours and Lancaster city police officers blocked traffic and created barricades. Emotions boiled over a few times, but there were no major altercations between police and protesters.

Sunday was starkly different.

Protesters gathered around 11 a.m. in front of the city police department, spilling into the street and blocking traffic on Chestnut Street.

A Lancaster Stands Up “honk and drive” event at 2 p.m. resulted in participants driving past the police station. Officers tried clearing demonstrators out of the intersection, Berkihiser said.

An LNP | LancasterOnline livestream from that day showed about a dozen police officers walking into the center of W. Chestnut and N. Prince, standing in a circle and blocking demonstrators. A line of police cruisers was parked on N. Prince Street.

State police said they were called in around 2:10 p.m.

About half an hour later — around 2.30 p.m. according to Tweets and video — what appears to be a verbal altercation between officers and demonstrators erupted.

Stephanie McNulty, a professor at Franklin & Marshall College, was downtown for the honk and drive event when she decided to get out of her car.

About 10 minutes later, McNulty recalls the crowd chanting at the officers, then hearing commands to move. For the most part, the crowd stayed in position, she said. When she tried to step back, McNulty said she walked into another person, so she stood still.

The next thing she recalls is bursts of sudden movement: the officers detaining a person directly in front of her, a scuffle starting behind her as officers grabbed more people, a water bottle being thrown or dropped and a cloud of pepper spray. (The incident begins around minute 56:00 in the video above.)

McNulty ran.

Although she avoided pepper spray getting into her eyes, a friend standing beside her was less lucky and ended up with a face full of the chemical compound, she said.

“It was so confusing and chaotic,” McNulty said.

‘Tense’

Isaac Etter, co-founder of Safe House, an advocacy and education organization established within 48 hours of the Lancaster city protests, said he was parking his car when he received a text message saying the crowd was being pepper sprayed.

“We ran down to the protest, we saw it (pepper spray) and then we ran to the CVS and I bought like 10 gallons of milk because we thought that’s how you were supposed to fix it,” Etter said. “We were just trying to figure out how do we help these people?”

Etter described Sunday as “a growing tense time,” as if at any moment the situation could ignite and another clash could occur.

As community leaders tried to diffuse the situation, the police’s show of force was not helpful, Etter said.

City council members, city staff and even Mayor Deanne Sorace were trying to get in between the heavily armed officers and the crowd and regain calm, he said.

Around 4 p.m., when Sorace was speaking to the demonstrators, chants of “send them home,” led her to step down and walk towards the officers.

State police fell back at Berkihiser’s direction, Jess King, chief of staff for the Lancaster city mayor, said. However, troopers remained in the city – at a staging location a block away from the protests – because of ongoing threats to public safety, including multiple bomb threats, she said.

Police in riot gear walk north on Prince Street, in Lancaster city, away from the intersection where protestors were demonstrating on the afternoon of May 31, 2020.

Support needed

State police could not provide a total number of troopers in the city, but Berkihiser said the total response was approximately 70 additional police officers from outside of the city.

In the days following the flare-up, Berkihiser defended his officers’ use of pepper spray. He pointed to agitators throwing objects and the unknown motivation of some in the crowd.

However, he also said the body camera footage would be reviewed and disciplinary action taken against any officers who violated department policy.

King said in an email on Tuesday that the city cannot comment on the police use of force until an investigation is completed, “which we endeavor to have completed in a timely manner.”

Reflecting on the day

Rev. Roland Forbes, a member of the city’s community police working group, said he was grateful for the presence of police officers during an LNP | LancasterOnline roundtable.

“I think that the police were necessary, the situation was tense,” he said. “Even though there were an overwhelming number of peaceful protesters, I encountered, others encountered, what were moments of descent and moments of incitement from different people in the crowd.”

Looking back, McNulty says she’s still unsure why she decided to walk into the group of protesters, but she clearly remembers having a single thought: “I did not think our police force would resort to that tactic with our peaceful protesters.”

McNulty said the atmosphere was “just different” compared to the many other protests she’s attended in Lancaster city. “You can tell they (police) went into this really, really tense.”

“It was a super scary day,” Etter said. “It was a terrifying day. I really was not sure I was living through that.”