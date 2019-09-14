Two injured people were transported to York Hospital Friday night around 8 p.m. after an incident occurred on the Ferris wheel at the York Fair.
The incident involved one of the cars on the fair ride, York Fair CEO Bryan Blair said in a press briefing.
Blair confirmed that one person fell from the ride, but the other person in the car did not. Their current condition is unknown.
The Ferris wheel will be closed while ride inspectors and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture investigate the ride and its inspection logs.
"We believe our midway is safe," Blair said. All rides are inspected thoroughly before the fair opens each year, as well as on a daily basis.
The Ferris wheel will not reopen until cleared by the Pa. Dept. of Agriculture, Blair said.
Blair said last night that it was too early to determine what happened, but more information will be given to the public as it becomes available.