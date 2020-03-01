Three adults and three children were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a "minimal" fire early Sunday morning, fire officials said.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. to a residence in the 1000 block of North Lime Street for a fire, Justin Rhoads, captain of Manheim Township Fire Rescue, said.

The fire was caused by food on the stove, Rhoads said.

Due to working smoke detectors, the occupants of the home were able to escape quickly, Rhoads said, and emergency crews were able to respond and extinguish the fire before it became "significant."

Emergency crews left the scene around 5:25 a.m., Rhoads said.

Lancaster City Bureau of Fire and Rohrerstown Fire Company assisted Manheim Township Fire Rescue, Rhoads said.