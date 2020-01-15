Two people are still in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle while crossing New Holland Avenue on Sunday, Lancaster city police said.

A woman and a man, both 31, of Philadelphia, were taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” after being struck by a car around 1:49 a.m., according to police.

They were crossing the street after leaving Quip’s Pub, walking toward Cork Hotel, police said.

Initially, the car left the scene, police said, but parts that were left behind were from a 2007 to 2009 red Toyota Camry.

A little more than three hours later, at 5 a.m., a 26-year-old man, from the 700 block of Wood Street, Mount Joy, turned himself in to the Mount Joy Borough police.

The 26-year-old’s car was towed and taken to a secure location for a search warrant, police said.

No charges have been filed, and police said that the Lancaster city police’s crash investigation team is conducting follow-ups on the investigation.

The names of the people involved were not released.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County crime news: