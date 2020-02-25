Two people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in East Hempfield Tuesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Rohrerstown Road, Don Schoenberger, chief of East Petersburg Fire Company, said.

Involved in the crash was a pickup truck and a sedan, Schoenberger said. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured, Schoenberger said.

The cause of the crash is not yet known, he said, and East Hempfield police are investigating.

The two occupants of the sedan were injured in the crash, but the severity of their injuries are unknown, Schoenberger said.

The 1700 block of Rohrerstown road is blocked while tow trucks and first responders cleared the scene.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Schoenberger said he expected the road to be opened around 2:45 p.m.

Related articles