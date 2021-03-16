Rick Deppen hoped things would be different, but when he saw last weekend’s forecast — sunny, dry and windy — he all but knew there would be wildfires.

Local weather conditions were nearly perfect for dry debris to ignite and for gusty winds to fan the flames, carrying embers from place to place, according to Deppen, who manages a state wildfire program for a nine-county region, including Lancaster.

And Deppen assumed volunteer firefighters throughout the region likely expected the same, especially Sunday when fire-favorable weather conditions were ideal. They see it almost every spring, he said.

“A lot of the guys will just go to the department and sit and wait because they know there are going to be fires,” said Deppen, an assistant forest manager at the state Department of Conservation and Natural resources.

In this case, they were right.

On Sunday, 27 reported wildfires were called into the 911 center here, according to a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

One of those fires in Lancaster Township sparked an apartment blaze, displacing four people and their pets; another in Conestoga Township ignited a barn; and in West Donegal Township, firefighters were called to extinguish flaming brush and debris that had fallen onto railroad tracks.

‘Bad decisions’

While Deppen couldn’t speak for every case, he said many brush fires have a common cause.

“People make bad decisions,” Deppen said.

Specifically, he was speaking about people who cause wildfires by being reckless with flames when weather conditions allow them to easily spread.

“Yesterday was not a day for burning debris,” Deppen said Monday, echoing an earlier warning from forecasters at the National Weather Service who cautioned against outdoor flames.

That’s because it’s wildfire season in Pennsylvania, where dry conditions are more likely from late winter through May, according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin.

“Early spring is the most common time of the year for wildfires,” he said.

During that period, the winter’s snow typically melts away, exposing dry grass, leafless trees and other flammable brush. On sunny days when humidity is low, those dry surfaces can easily fuel fast-growing fires, Martin said, adding that flames can be carried by wind on blustery days.

Brush fire ignites roof

That was true in the case of the Lancaster Township fire Sunday evening at the Kensington Club Apartments in the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane.

Firefighters were initially called to the area for a brush and grass fire outside of an apartment. But when firefighters arrived the brush fire appeared to be out, and smoke was instead coming from the roof of a building.

That’s according to Lancaster Township Fire Department assistant chief Glenn Usdin, who said wind apparently carried an ember from the brush to ignite dry debris on the apartment roof, which was about 70 feet away.

The initial brush fire probably was caused by a discarded cigarette, Usdin said.

Wind also contributed to the Sunday afternoon barn fire in the 1200 block of Stoney Lane in Conestoga Township, according to Conestoga Fire Company Chief Larry Frankford Jr.

A trash pile that hadn’t been burned for two weeks was the likely cause, Frankford said.

“The wind is what did it. The wind rekindled the embers,” Frankford said, adding that gusts carried those embers about 200 yards from the trash pile to the barn, catching fire along the way.

The fire did minimal damage, he said, but it highlights the hazards of fire-favorable weather.

“People shouldn’t be burning on windy days,” Frankford said.

Not just a West Coast problem

According to Forest Fire Warden Mike Hall, that advice has been given seemingly countless times and promoted through family friendly campaigns like Smokey Bear’s slogan: “Only you can prevent wildfires.”

Still, most brush and forest fires are caused by humans, said Hall, a leader of Keystone Wildfire Crew — about 20 volunteers who specialize in extinguishing wildfires in the region, primarily in Lancaster County.

Firefighters in the Keystone crew, carrying specialized equipment, must study weather, topography and other factors to assess how to best extinguish each individual blaze.

On Monday, Hall guessed that local residents sometimes ignore related warnings because they think of wildfires as a West Coast problem due to the news coverage of high profile infernos that, in recent years, have regularly spread across places like California.

“We just don’t see that here, and the general population just isn’t aware of it,” Hall said.

But that doesn’t mean smaller fires aren’t dangerous.

“Brush fires can kill you. They are not stationary,” Hall said, explaining they can spread quickly.

York County fire

A forest fire tore through South Mountain in Franklin Township, York County, Sunday night, too. That fire was started accidently at Camp Tuckahoe, a Boy Scout facility, according to PennLive reports.

Lancaster County firefighters also were called to neighboring Chester County on Monday to help with brush fires.

Deppen highlighted the same risks before providing some state wildfire statistics, which put Pennsylvania’s 2020 total at 1,508. That’s slightly higher than average, Deppen said, adding that could be because officials are trying to be more proactive with reporting.

In Deppen’s nine-county region, including Lancaster, there were 105 wildfires in 2020, 59 in 2019 and 67 in 2018, he said, not providing specific dates.

Over the next few days, it’s likely that the risk of wildfires will decrease, according to forecasters, who predicted cooler, wetter weather.

But that doesn’t mean dry, windy weather won’t return later this season, Deppen said, encouraging would-be burners to “just be smart.”

“That top leaf litter and the grass is very dry and ready to light. That stuff spreads real quick,” he said.