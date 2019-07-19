This year, 15 people have been injured or killed in 11 shootings, and 14 people have been injured or killed in five stabbings in Lancaster, according to newspaper and police records.
The most violent stretch has been an eight-week period from the end of April to the middle of June. In that time period, four people were killed in shootings or stabbings. Fourteen others were injured.
Arrests have not been made in any of the homicides. The Lancaster County district attorney's office and the Lancaster police department held a news conference July 2 asking people to come forward with information.
The map below marks shooting and stabbing incidents in Lancaster city this year, according to newspaper and police records.
Select each colored dot for more information and a link to LancasterOnline coverage.
Story continues below map.
The most recent incident happened Thursday. Two women died and a man was injured after a stabbing, according to police.
On Father's Day. Anthony Marshall died after being shot in the torso in the 600 block of Lafayette Street.
The week before, 16-year-old Benjamin Ramos died after being stabbed on Fremont Street.
Tony Torrellas, 31, was shot April 27 at 539 S. Queen St. Tyreek Shyheim Gardner, 22, was found with multiple gunshot wounds May 30 in the 500 block of East Chestnut Street. Both men were taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
Police released a video of a male near the scene of Gardner's homicide that they want to identify.
Five people were injured after a stabbing incident in the 1st block of Green Street on April 28. Police charged three people, including a mother and child, in connection with the brawl.