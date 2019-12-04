Eight people were killed and 247 other people were injured in crashes that the Pennsylvania State Police investigated during the Thanksgiving driving period, Nov. 27-Dec. 1, the agency said.

Of the 1,116 crashes investigated, 73 — or 6.5% — were alcohol-related. State police arrested 729 people for DUI during the holiday period. That's a 14% increase from the 637 DUI arrests made during the same period last year.

Troopers also wrote 14,028 speeding tickets, 1,366 tickets for not wearing a seat belt, and 205 tickets for not securing children in safety seats.

Troop J, which covers Lancaster, Chester and York counties, handled 51 crashes in which nine people were injured. Five crashes were alcohol-related. Troop J troopers made 67 DUI arrests and wrote 849 speeding tickets, 19 seat belt violations, 11 child seat violations and issued 16 seat belt warnings.

During last year's holiday driving period, four people died and 213 others were injured in 1,116 crashes handled by state police.

The statistics do not include incidents other law enforcement agencies in the state investigated.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

On Thanksgiving last year, there were 481 DUI-related crashes, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Of those, 14 were fatal.