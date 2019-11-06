Three people were hospitalized with traumatic injuries around noon Wednesday, Nov. 6, after a tractor-trailer failed to stop for slowing traffic on Route 222 South and caused a chain-reaction crash, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
The crash happened just before noon when truck driver Lance Kramer, 33, of Kutztown, ran into a Chevrolet sedan driven by Leisia Aungst, 47, of Denver, near the Kramer Mill overpass, police said.
The impact pushed the Chevrolet into a Hyundai operated by Emily Lockwood, 25, of Spring City.
Kramer's truck continued and hit a box truck operated by Salvador Zarala, 33, of Biglerville, then hit a tractor-trailer operated by James Heidenthal, 57, of Perth Amboy, New Jersey.
Kramer, her unidentified passenger and Lockwood were taken to Lancaster General Hospital, police said. None of the truck drivers were injured.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation had the road restricted to one lane when the crash happened.
Route 222 South was closed for about two hours.
The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending, police said.
