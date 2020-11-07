Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster Saturday afternoon, celebrating hours after it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election against President Donald Trump.

“Today is a testament that every American matters and every American counts,” Craig Kazda said.

The 38-year-old Lancaster man was dancing around with everyone else, moving from Queen Street to King Street waving a Biden flag.

Others cheered along, waving Biden signs, some “bye Don” signs and a lot of American flags.

David Stoeckl, of Conestoga, leaned against a tree along Queen Street, holding out a sign that said, “Make America GOOD Again” — a play on the Trump campaign slogan.

He said he hasn’t been this happy since before 2016, pointing out that his rainbow-striped suspenders haven’t seen the light of day since Trump was elected president.

The celebration was initially planned to be a “Count Every Vote” rally, organized by the Lancaster High School Sunrise Movement. But shortly after the announcement was made that Biden was projected to win the presidency, the would-be rally turned into a celebration. A DJ set up shop in Penn Square to provide music.

Biden was projected as the 46th President of the United States after he reached the 270 electoral vote threshold by winning Pennsylvania after almost four days of counting votes.