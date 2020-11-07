Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster Saturday afternoon, celebrating hours after it was announced that former Vice President Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election against President Donald Trump.
“Today is a testament that every American matters and every American counts,” Craig Kazda said.
The 38-year-old Lancaster man was dancing around with everyone else, moving from Queen Street to King Street waving a Biden flag.
Others cheered along, waving Biden signs, some “bye Don” signs and a lot of American flags.
David Stoeckl, of Conestoga, leaned against a tree along Queen Street, holding out a sign that said, “Make America GOOD Again” — a play on the Trump campaign slogan.
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
1 of 23
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
A Soldiers and Sailors monument on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
People wave American Flags in downtown Lancaster city on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Craig Kazda, 38, of Lancaster city, waves a Joe Biden flag, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
A car drives by as hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020, afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
David Stoeckl, of Conestoga, said that he's feeling happy again after not wearing his rainbow-striped suspenders since 2016, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
People are seen lining Queen Street holding signs, saying "everyone counts" on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
In this in-camera multiple exposure, a man is seen holding a sign in Penn Square on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
In this in-camera multiple exposure, people are seen celebrating in downtown Lancaster city on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
Elisabeth Hoffman, right, of Lancaster city, beats on a pot as Craig Kazda, also of Lancaster city, waves a Biden flag on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
A DJ plays music as hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
Rae Sheaffer, an 18-month-old baby, reaches out for bubbles while on the shoulders of her mom, Kelsey Sheaffer, of Willow Street, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
A car carrying an American flag is seen driving down Queen Street on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
People in a car cheer as they drive down Queen Street on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Alexia Burkett, 14, is seen draped in a Biden flag on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Draped in a Black lives matter flag, Mikki Fison, 34, of Penn Township, poses for a portrait in downtown Lancaster on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Stickers are seen on Craig Kazda's shirt, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
Hundreds gather at Penn Square, celebrating President-elect Joe Biden's projected win [photos]
1 of 23
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A Soldiers and Sailors monument on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
People wave American Flags in downtown Lancaster city on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Craig Kazda, 38, of Lancaster city, waves a Joe Biden flag, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A car drives by as hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020, afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
David Stoeckl, of Conestoga, said that he's feeling happy again after not wearing his rainbow-striped suspenders since 2016, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
People are seen lining Queen Street holding signs, saying "everyone counts" on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
In this in-camera multiple exposure, a man is seen holding a sign in Penn Square on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
In this in-camera multiple exposure, people are seen celebrating in downtown Lancaster city on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Elisabeth Hoffman, right, of Lancaster city, beats on a pot as Craig Kazda, also of Lancaster city, waves a Biden flag on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A DJ plays music as hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, Saturday, Nov. 8. 2020.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Rae Sheaffer, an 18-month-old baby, reaches out for bubbles while on the shoulders of her mom, Kelsey Sheaffer, of Willow Street, on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
A car carrying an American flag is seen driving down Queen Street on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
People in a car cheer as they drive down Queen Street on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Alexia Burkett, 14, is seen draped in a Biden flag on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Draped in a Black lives matter flag, Mikki Fison, 34, of Penn Township, poses for a portrait in downtown Lancaster on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
Stickers are seen on Craig Kazda's shirt, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered in Penn Square in downtown Lancaster city Saturday afternoon to celebrate the President-elect Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
TY LOHR | Digital Staff
He said he hasn’t been this happy since before 2016, pointing out that his rainbow-striped suspenders haven’t seen the light of day since Trump was elected president.
The celebration was initially planned to be a “Count Every Vote” rally, organized by the Lancaster High School Sunrise Movement. But shortly after the announcement was made that Biden was projected to win the presidency, the would-be rally turned into a celebration. A DJ set up shop in Penn Square to provide music.
Biden was projected as the 46th President of the United States after he reached the 270 electoral vote threshold by winning Pennsylvania after almost four days of counting votes.