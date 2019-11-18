Two people were found dead in a Columbia Borough home Monday, Nov. 18, but foul play is not suspected, police said.
Police were called around 12:40 p.m. by a relative to do a welfare check at 413 Union Street.
Police said they found a husband and wife dead on the first floor and smoke. Firefighters were called for ventilation.
Police did not identify the deceased. Lancaster County property records indicate the home was owned by Ronald and Marilyn Brubaker.
Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly initially said the smoke was the result of a small fire, but later clarified that nothing was burning when firefighters arrived.
He declined to say what caused the smoke and referred questions to police, who didn't elaborate.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni also said the deaths do not appear to be suspicious, but added he would not know for sure until autopsies are performed.
A little after 3 p.m., a code enforcement officer was seen leaving the property.