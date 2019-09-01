Two young people were ejected from a car and taken to Lancaster General Hospital after a one-vehicle crash in Strasburg Township Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The crash happened on Bunker Hill Road between Twin Elm and Shaub roads about 2:50 p.m. Skid marks about 40 feet long indicate the car lost control after a slight bend in the road and crossed from the northbound lane into the southbound lane before hitting an embankment.
The car rolled repeatedly before coming to rest on its roof about 130 feet farther north on Bunker Hill. Speed appeared to be a factor, but further details were not available, according to police.
The car was a blue two-door with modifications. Its make was not readily discernible.