A fire Sunday at an Ephrata Borough home has displaced two adults and a dog.
The fire was reported about 5:15 p.m. Sunday at 360 West Main Street and under control about two hours later, according to Ephrata Pioneer Fire Co. chief aide Jim Kiefer. No one was injured.
Kiefer said the fire appears to have been started by a malfunctioning wood stove. The rear of the 21/2 story home was heavily damaged and Kiefer estimated damage to the building and contents to be about $140,000.
A chimney will probably have to be demolished, but the house was not destroyed, he said. The residents are staying with family, Kiefer said.
Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a second-story window, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications dispatches.
Besides Ephrata, Lincoln and other area departments responded.