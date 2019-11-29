Three people are displaced after a Friday morning fire in Ephrata Borough.
No one was home when the fire started, shortly before 10 a.m., according to Pioneer Fire Company chief aide Jim Keifer.
Seven fire companies helped put out the blaze at 211 E. Main St. Firefighters had the blaze out in under an hour and half.
Red Cross was called to help the family of three adults, Keifer said.
Several pets died in the fire, Keifer said. More information was not immediately available.
The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to determine how and where the fire started.
East Main Street was closed between Spring Garden and Lake streets.