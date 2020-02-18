An apartment fire in Lancaster city Tuesday afternoon has displaced 25 people due to smoke and water damage, according to Lancaster City's Bureau of Fire.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. at 710 Rockland Street and was quickly controlled, Lancaster city fire captain Dusty Dommel said.

The fire was contained to its room of origin, but heavy smoke and water damaged six apartments, Dommel said.

"The damage can add up quickly," Dommel said.

Lancaster city's fire marshals are working to find the cause of the fire, Dommel said.

No one was injured, Dommel said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

So far, Red Cross has assisted four adults and two children, providing shelter, clothing and food, according to Red Cross of Central Pennsylvania spokesperson Lisa Landis.

Landis said that another six adults and 13 kids were affected by the fire, and will likely be assisted by Red Cross within the next 48-72 hours.

Dommel estimated that many of those displaced will likely be able to return to the apartments by tomorrow.

The fire comes only a day after an apartment fire in Elizabethtown killed 26-year-old Kelsey Paige Sheilds. State fire marshals are still investigating the cause of the fatal fire.