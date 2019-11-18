Two people are dead after a Columbia Borough house fire on Monday, Nov. 18.
Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said firefighters were called by police, who were initially called for a welfare check at a single-family home in the 400 block of Union Street. Police found smoke when they arrived.
Firefighters were dispatched at about 12:50 p.m. and found the two dead people inside, Kemmerly said.
Kemmerly declined to say what caused the small fire and instead referred further questions to police.
Columbia police didn't respond to requests seeking information.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said his office had been called.
A little after 3 p.m., a code enforcement officer was seen leaving the property.
