Four people have been charged after an attempted burglary and the assault of two people, police said.

Charged are Susan Ferron Darlington, 32, of Elizabethtown; Kim Consoli, 51, of Elizabethtown; Ernest Martin, 49, of Elizabethtown; and Matthew Wohlfeil, 35, of Manheim, Manor Township police said.

A man received a threatening phone call at 9:45 p.m. March 7, police said. The caller on the other end asked the man to stop disrespecting Consoli, for whom he had previously worked.

A half-hour later, Consoli, Darlington, Martin and Wohlfeil were at the man's residence on Rapho Street, police said. When the man asked the group to leave, Martin grabbed him by the collar and yanked him to the ground.

Martin and Wohlfeil began to repeatedly punch and kick the man while he was on the ground, police said.

Consoli and Darlington then pushed their way through the front door, and then struck a woman in the back of the head and neck, police said.

Another person in the house heard the commotion and told the group he was going to get his gun, police said. Darlington, Consoli, Martin and Wohlfeil then fled.

The man had a cut on his forehead, as well as his knee, police said. He also complained of pain to his ribs and temple. The woman had scratches to her neck, police said.

Wohlfeil, Martin and Consoli were all charged with simple assault and harassment, police said, and Consoli and Darlington were both charged with burglary. In addition, all four were also charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, police said.

Darlington and Wohlfeil were unable to post $30,000 bail and were committed to Lancaster County Prison, police said. Both Consoli and Martin were able to post bail, police said.

