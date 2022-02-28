As war ravaged their homeland and placed their family and friends in danger, the members of a Ukrainian-language church in Manheim Township gathered to pray.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church held divine liturgy Sunday afternoon, its first service since Russia launched a massive invasion of Ukraine. About two dozen parishioners, many of them from Ukraine, attended the service, in which Rev. Roman Sverdan spoke in both English and Ukrainian of the power of forgiveness.

“It’s our little island in America,” Oksana Kerod, a Rapho Township resident who hails from the village of Skalat in heavily Catholic western Ukraine, said of the church in the 1800 block of Lititz Pike.

Kerod and other parishioners have been gathering dozens of boxes of food, clothing, blankets, tourniquets, painkillers and other supplies to be shipped to Ukraine. Those boxes are crucial, they say, for helping both civilians and soldiers who are fighting to repel the invasion.

Donations of supplies and money to the cause are always welcome.

“Right now Ukraine needs everything,” said Gregory Kushnir, a 46-year-old resident of Enola, Cumberland County, who came to the United States 10 years ago from Ternopil, a city also in western Ukraine.

One parishioner, Oksana Dudko, a 21-year-old York resident and self-described proud Ukrainian, has been saving money she normally uses to buy coffee at Starbucks to instead donate to the war effort.

“Even a pack of Tylenol or Advil will help to protect and save a kid, a person, a soldier, a woman,” she said.

Forty to 50 such boxes of supplies began their journey from St. Andrew to eastern Europe on Saturday, Dudko said, with the supplies inside gathered from people in the community in a matter of hours. Once in Poland, the boxes will be driven across the Ukrainian border, where they’ll be put to use.

Other ways of helping include pressuring elected leaders such as President Joe Biden to help Ukraine in their fight, churchgoers said.

Above all else, the parishioners asked others to pray for Ukraine. Even people who are not religious can keep Ukrainians in their thoughts in their own ways, Dudko said.

“If you know anyone Ukrainian, ask them how they are doing and support them,” she said.

‘Invasion against humanity’

At 67 years old, Kerod can remember the days when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, with her family telling her stories of surviving World War II and the Holodomor, a devastating famine in the 1930s that killed millions. Though she didn’t experience those events herself, she can recall the days when neighbors in Ukraine couldn’t speak openly or trust one another for fear of reprisals by the KGB; of family and friends being sent as far away as Kazakhstan or Siberia as punishment; and of Soviet opportunists making massive profits by selling possessions that had been abandoned near Chernobyl following the nuclear disaster there.

“They’d put a knife in your back. That’s how they were,” Kerod, who first came to the United States 30 years ago, said of the Soviet system.

It’s those horrors, she said, that the Ukrainian people are now fighting to prevent from being inflicted upon them again.

The parishioners blamed the unfolding catastrophe on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who Kerod described as “a criminal” and “probably the most hated man around the world.”

Kushnir called Putin’s actions “an invasion against humanity” and encouraged people not to believe propaganda coming from the Kremlin that has downplayed the severity of the conflict. He also noted that the war truly dates back to 2014, when Russia seized the Crimean Peninsula and began backing separatist groups in the eastern part of the country.

But while Putin is responsible for the war, Dudko said she believed there are many good people in Russia who are struggling under his regime, and she expressed gratitude for the thousands who have taken to the streets in cities like Moscow and St. Petersburg to protest the conflict under threat of arrest.

While the invasion isn’t an even fight, “our army has shown itself to be very strong,” Kushnir said.

Families ‘don’t want to leave’

Many of the parishioners still have family in Ukraine who are fighting back against the invaders or simply trying to stay alive. So far they say they’ve been able to keep in touch with them and follow along with what’s happening through Telegram and by staying glued to the news.

None of their family in Ukraine, the parishioners noted, have left their homeland since the invasion started.

“They don’t want to leave,” Dudko said. “They said, ‘if we leave, who will protect Ukraine?’”

Dudko hails from Ivano-Frankivsk, a mid-sized city in western Ukraine. Much of her family is still there, where they’ve been less exposed to danger for now, though some have been hiding in bomb shelters in the capital Kyiv and other parts of the country for days. Others have been fighting Russian-backed separatists in the eastern part of the country for years.

“Every night they go to bed without knowing if they will wake up tomorrow,” she said.

Dudko was “devastated” and “heartbroken” by news of the invasion and expressed a desire to go back to her home country to join in the fight, but is staying in the United States out of respect for her parent’s concern for her safety.

“People are dying. Kids are dying,” said Dudko, who has lived in the United States with her parents for nine years.

“Every bit of news makes my heart break in more pieces,” she said.