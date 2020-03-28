There are several ways Pennsylvania residents who are laid off or experience other life changes because of COVID-19 may be able to get health insurance, according to the state departments of insurance and human services.

The options fall into three main categories: Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, aka CHIP; healthcare.gov; and COBRA.

Medicaid and CHIP enrollment is always open, and applications for both are available at www.compass.state.pa.us. Medicaid has income limits, but all children qualify for coverage through CHIP, officials said.

The normal enrollment period for healthcare.gov is past, but life changes including losing health insurance provided by an employer can trigger a special enrollment period, which has a time limit.

COBRA allows affected employees to keep their health insurance coverage after being laid off, but requires them to pay 100% of the premiums, including the share the employer used to pay, plus a small administrative fee, officials said. They noted that getting insurance through healthcare.gov may be an affordable alternative to COBRA for many people, especially if they’re eligible for tax subsidies, which can significantly lower the monthly cost of coverage.

“Many consumers who enroll through the marketplace get financial assistance to help pay for out-of-pocket costs like co-pays and deductibles, in addition to the monthly premium subsidies,” the department said.

It also encouraged anyone who gets an unexpected bill related to COVID-19 or other health care services to contact the Insurance Department at 1-877-881-6388.

