Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the statewide stay at home order will remain in place through May 8.

And, he said, restrictions on large gatherings "unrelated to occupations" and on visits to nursing homes and prisons must remain in place for the duration of the reopening process. He did not specify how long that will be.

However, he said, small steps toward normalcy will begin, including:

Allowing curbside pickup at state wine & spirit stores

Allowing auto sales to take place online

Starting May 8, allowing limited construction statewide, "with strict guidelines for social distancing."

Wolf's press release with details on those developments is here.