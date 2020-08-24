After its July surge of new coronavirus cases, Pennsylvania has seen some improvement in August as parents, students and teachers have prepared for a new school year amid the ongoing pandemic.

While many fear that the start of classes will lead to a new rise in infections, the trend leading into the school year has been one of modest decline.

Since Aug. 1, the per-capita rate of new cases is down more than 20% statewide, according to an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of the Department of Health's daily data.

The seven-day rate of new cases for Aug. 18 through 24 fell to 36 per 100,000 population in the past week, down from 42 the week before. Forty of the state’s 67 counties saw per-capita rates of new cases that were lower than in the previous seven days.

Lancaster’s rate was unchanged, at 46 new cases per 100,000, or moderately above the state average. The current rate ranks us 16th among the state’s 67 counties, down from 15th in the Aug. 11 through 17 period.

Philadelphia and Allegheny counties — which experienced surges of new cases earlier this summer — both saw declines in the past week. Philadelphia fell from ninth to 12th place in the rate of new cases, and Allegheny fell several notches to 21st, with a per-capita rate of 35, or just below the state average.

Compared with its neighbors in Central Pennsylvania, Lancaster’s rate of 36 was lower than Berks (58), Dauphin (54) and York (51), but higher than Chester (26) and Lebanon (18).

Here are the 10 counties with the highest per-capita rates of new coronavirus cases for the seven-day period of Aug. 18 through 24, and how that rate compares with the previous seven days. Rates are new cases per 100,000 population.

Five of the top-10 counties saw increases from the prior week, and five saw decreases.

1) Union: 125 (down from 149)

2) Susquehanna: 64 (up from 17)

3) Armstrong: 63 (up from 43)

4) Northumberland: 62 (down from 110)

5) Delaware: 61 (down from 81)

6) Berks: 58 (up from 46)

7) Beaver: 57 (up from 51)

8) Montour: 55 (down from 60)

9) Columbia: 54 (up from 23)

10) Dauphin: 54 (down from 60)