Pennsylvania Turnpike toll cost increases will go into effect Jan. 3, driving up prices as much as 51% for non- E-ZPass customers.

Several locations in Pennsylvania have turned into All-Electronic Tolling places, which means that there won't be an attendant there who collects payment.

The main choices for toll payment are "toll by plate" and the E-ZPass.

"Toll by plate" means that a camera will capture a driver's license plate and send an invoice to the address associated with the plate. No cash will be handled at most tolling locations.

Tolls will increase overall by 6%, with an additional 45% increase for those who use the "toll by plate" method.

The 45% increase comes as a means to "offset the higher costs the [Pennsylvania Turnpike] Commission incurs to process the toll, mail the invoices and collect payment," according to a press release from the Turnpike Commission.

Overall, it's cheaper to use the E-ZPass, which connects to a bank account and pays the tolls automatically.

"This balanced approach allows us to maintain a lower rate for those choosing a payment method that is less costly to administer, while those who choose a pricier payment option absorb those costs," said Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton in a press release.

The average toll a driver with an E-ZPass will pay is $1.60, up from 2020's cost of $1.50.

Those who use the "toll by plate" method will pay $3.90 on average, compared to 2020's usual cost of $2.50.

Drivers can get an E-ZPass from Giant and Wegmans, or at one of the 17 Turnpike service plazas, according to the press release.