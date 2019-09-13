Pennsylvania has scheduled two giveaways of the opioid overdose antidote naloxone — aka Narcan — this month.

Lancaster County will have one distribution location, the State Health Center at 1661 Old Philadelphia Pike in East Lampeter Township, near HACC’s Lancaster campus.

Overdose kits will be handed out there from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, while supplies last.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration said the distribution is part of its “ongoing effort to reduce the number of opioid overdoses and get residents into treatment.”

The first such event was in December and distributed 6,105 kits statewide, 162 of them from the Lancaster state health center.

Pennsylvania also has a standing order intended to allow anyone to walk into a pharmacy and get naloxone without a prescription, although people will have to pay whatever cost their insurance doesn’t cover.

Medicaid covers naloxone at no cost.

Naloxone often comes in the form of a nasal spray that is simple for a bystander to use to help restore breathing after an opioid overdose.

Related events

Two local organizations said they’re planning Narcan giveaways on those days too.

On Sept. 18, Lancaster Harm Reduction Project will distribute Narcan from King and Water streets across from McDonald’s in Lancaster city from 8 a.m. to noon.

On Sept. 18 and 25, Project Lazarus Lancaster County will distribute Narcan from the lobbies of the Lancaster Health Center offices at 625 S. Duke St. and 304 N. Water St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Project Lazarus director Carmela DiSomma noted that anyone can call the organization at 717-340-4901 to arrange a Narcan pickup at no cost other days, too.

Additionally, Donegal Substance Abuse Alliance is moving and executive director Stacy Emminger said that after Oct. 1, anyone interested in getting naloxone via can stop by its new office at 78 E. Main St. in Mount Joy or call the office at 717-492-4596.

“There are no requirements,” she said. “They come in, we train them and we give them the Narcan. We do limit to one kit per person unless they come from an agency that might need more.”

Get your free naloxone on Sept 18 + 25, learn how to use it by watching this video + tell us #WhyICarryNaloxone!To receive a certificate of completion for learning how to use naloxone, you must watch the video on TRAIN PA → https://t.co/VBgCi5QWBh https://t.co/CGzEcDP20V — Dr. Rachel Levine (@SecretaryLevine) September 6, 2019

You DO NOT need a prescription from your doctor to get life-saving #naloxone. ALL Pennsylvanians can get naloxone from their pharmacy by using @SecretaryLevine's standing order prescription. Download it here → https://t.co/QNctbagNEQ #GetHelpNow #SavingPALives pic.twitter.com/G7Gqjyoy32 — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) September 6, 2019

Map of participating locations