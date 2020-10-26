The Pennsylvania Superior Court rejected a Lancaster County convicted killer's bid to withdraw a third-degree murder guilty plea, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

The man, Niziere Dean, 24, pleaded guilty last year in the shooting death of 30-year-old Edward Cameron.

Cameron was shot 13 times on Sept. 7, 2015 following a dispute at the Rainmaker’s Club at 700 East Chestnut St., according to officials.

Dean, his co-defendant, Kyaire Thompson-Brown, and Radhir Maxton (who was killed nine days later), were all found to have fired weapons recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Dean and Thompson-Brown both pleaded guilty last year to third-degree murder and received the same sentence of 15 to 30 years in prison.

Dean argued his guilty plea was not voluntary because Thompson-Brown's fate was tied to his acceptance of the plea offer, according to the district attorney's office.

The state superior court rejected the argument, finding a Lancaster County Judge thoroughly questioned Dean before accepting the plea terms, the district attorney's office said.

During the plea hearing, Dean repeated the guilty plea and said he was doing so to avoid a potential first-degree murder conviction at trial.