Pennsylvania has started a hotline for grandparents raising grandchildren and other families in kinship care situations.

It's called KinConnector, and it can be reached by calling 1-866-546-2111.

Officials have said more and more children are living with grandparents or other extended family members because their parents are seeking treatment for or have died from the disease of addiction amid the opioid epidemic.

Pennsylvania Aging Sec. Robert Torres said the state has a grandfamilies workgroup that "really helped us identify what kind of resources many older adults need when they suddenly find themselves as a caregiver for a grandchild or other family member."

“For anyone acting as a caregiver, it’s crucial to have a central place you can go for support and to connect with people in similar circumstances,” he said.

The helpline is staffed "by knowledgeable, empathetic social service professionals prepared to help kinship care families understand and access resources that may be able to help them," according to a news release, which noted that a website of resources "is currently in development and will launch later this year."

At DHS, we want to help families caring for relative children around Pennsylvania access resources and connect with families in similar situations. This helpline is the first step in doing just that. https://t.co/Y2vGdxP0Qt — Teresa Miller (@SecretaryMiller) August 2, 2019