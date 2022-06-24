A total of 100 animals were removed from a property in Quarryville on Friday, following a complaint to the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to a PSPCA news release.

PSPCA executed a search warrant Friday after receiving a complaint from a community member concerned that animals on the property were living in poor conditions, according to the release. PSPCA confirmed the poor conditions, including unsanitary housing and a lack of veterinary care, according to the release.

Humane Law Enforcement officers seized 35 chicks, 27 cats, 11 dogs, eight baby ducks, six hens, five horses, four sheep, four guinea hens, two turkeys and a goat from the property on Pumping Station Road.

Most of the animals were taken to PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters to undergo examinations and receive care, according to the release.

“Today, 100 animals were taken out of harm’s way by the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team,” said Julie Klim, the organization's CEO. “Each and every day our officers are in the trenches saving animals from cruel conditions, and this large-scale rescue is proof of that. Each of these animals will get the care that they need, and it will be our privilege to put them on the path to new lives free from neglect.”

An investigation into the property is ongoing and criminal charges may be brought once it concludes.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at 866-601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.