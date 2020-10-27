For the third time in a week, Pennsylvania has set a new daily record for new coronavirus cases as the pandemic's fall surge continues to accelerate.

The Department of Health reported 2,751 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. That eclipsed Friday’s record of 2,219, which had topped Thursday’s record of 2,063.

The pace of new cases in the state now exceeds that of the pandemic’s spring peak, when the largest number of cases reported in one day was 1,989.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Pennsylvania since March is now at 198,446. An additional 23 deaths were reported Tuesday, bringing the pandemic's total to 8,696 in the state.

The average daily number of COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals is also climbing by about 30 per day, and reached 959 on Tuesday.

Lancaster County recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, after logging 75 on Monday. It has been averaging 58 new cases per day over the past two weeks. The daily number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Lancaster County is at 28, up from 24 two weeks ago.

The two-week per capita rate of new cases is now at 186 per 100,000 in Pennsylvania, which is well above the peak rate of 164 in April. Lancaster County’s rate is at 149, which is just shy of its April peak of 152.