Pennsylvania is seeking input on its next state plan on aging via a short survey available online or over the phone, and especially wants to hear from people age 60 and older.
The survey being conducted through June 21 asks people to prioritize services and quality-of-life issues for ensuring age-friendly communities across Pennsylvania over the next four years.
Robert Torres, secretary of the Department of Aging, said it "hopes to have community members, consumers of services, caregivers, and advocates give us their input" to "craft a plan that continues to prioritize the needs and services of older Pennsylvanians now and in the future."
The online survey is available here in English and Spanish.
Anyone who can't use the online survey but would like to respond by phone is asked to call 717-783-1550, leave their contact contact information and indicate they want to participate in the ‘State Plan on Aging Community Survey.’ The department says a staffer will return the call and administer the five-minute survey over the phone.
