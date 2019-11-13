HARRISBURG — Prices are a key concern for Pennsylvania medical marijuana patients, but regulators aren’t eager to use their power to impose price caps.

The state’s medical marijuana program surpassed $500 million in sales since it began dispensing the drug in 2017, program director John Collins said Wednesday at the medical marijuana advisory board’s quarterly meeting in Harrisburg.

Several advocates at the meeting said high prices are a problem and asked about lowering them.

Collins said he’s wary of imposing price caps, as his experience in the private sector was they tended to turn into price ceilings and result in higher overall prices.

He believes letting the market mature will be more effective in bringing prices down, he said, noting that only about half of the 25 license grower-processors are currently shipping products, and the law allows grower/processors to grow as much as they want to.

Purchases are averaging about $45 an item and that’s too much given that it’s not covered by insurance, he said, but it’s down a lot since a year ago and “we’re continuing to see it come down every week.”

Following are four other takeaways from Wednesday’s meeting:

No vitamin E acetate

Dr. Rachel Levine, secretary of the state Department of Health, which regulates the medical marijuana program, said vaped forms of medical marijuana sold through Pennsylvania dispensaries are tested and do not contain vitamin E acetate. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention last week identified vitamin E acetate as a “very strong culprit” in the nationwide outbreak of vaping-associated lung illness.

However, she and Collins said, it’s still not clear that vitamin E is the only culprit, and they encourage patients to take any concerns to the pharmacists at dispensaries.

The program is still growing

Since February 2018, Collins said, there have been 2.5 million patient visits and 6.5 million products sold at dispensaries. The current weekly average is 65,000 patient visits and 160,000 products purchased, with purchasing growing at about 2% to 3% a week.

Pain is still the leading cause

Pain is still the primary reason Pennsylvania residents get certified to use medical marijuana, representing about 60% of patients, Collins said.

The number of patients certified for anxiety quickly grew after it was added as a qualifying condition in July, he said, but that has slowed, and it’s only at about 10% of patients overall.

One condition is controversial

Opioid use disorder was added as a qualifying condition in May 2018, but psychiatrist Dr. Marina Goldman presented a petition to the medical marijuana advisory board asking regulators to remove it.

She spoke on behalf of the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Society and listed other groups and addiction experts concerned that including the disorder is putting patients at increased risk by giving the impression it is a safe and effective treatment.

“There is reliable empirical evidence that cannabis use can worsen opiate addiction,” she said, noting the psychoactive compound THC as a particular concern and saying patients are getting products “with greater than 80% THC concentrations through state-regulated dispensaries.”