The Pennsylvania's medical marijuana advisory board met Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, and LNP reporter Heather Stauffer was tweeting from the meeting.
The board includes officials from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, doctors, patient advocates and other appointees.
Wolf signed the program into law in April 2016, and dispensaries started operating in early 2018. As of August, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said close to 125,000 patients statewide were actively participating in the program, and just over 1,200 doctors had been approved to certify patients.
The quarterly meeting of Pennsylvania's #MedicalMarijuana advisory board will start at 10 a.m. today.
He's also asking regulators to do a cost analysis compared to other states and consider imposing a price cap, as Pennsylvania law allows.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
There are shortages, he says, and PA should allow more grower/processors as a result. (He really packed a lot into his 5 minutes.)— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Most of these seats are now filled, and a couple of other board members are present via phone.
Next up is Dr. Andrew Goldman, a professor of health policy, talking about a patient hospitalized because of getting too much #THC from medical marijuana and talking about unclear labeling.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Lack of standardized labeling across the industry can lead to medication errors and overtreatment, he said, noting two cartridges that are different but look indistinguishable once out of the packages.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
He recommends that any product containing #THC say " This product contains THC and has the potential for mind-altering effects." Also exact ratios of CBD to THC.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Psychiatrist Dr. Marina Goldman with a request from PA Psychiatric Society, which is concerned that continuing to keep opioid use disorder on the list of approved medical marijuana conditions will harm patients.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Dr. Levine on #vaping: Despite report last week on Vitamin E acetate, "We don't completely know still what is making people sick."— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Right now, Levine said, it appears the main risk is from illegally sourced cartridges. THC cartridges from PA medical marijuana dispensaries are tested and do not contain vitamin E acetate, she said.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
No requests to add new qualifying medical conditions are pending now, Levine said.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Lack of standardized labeling across the industry can lead to medication errors & overtreatment: said Dr Peterson, @rx_prof presenting on @USciences_SUDI’s #cannabis labeling workgroup’s recommendations for regulatory changes to @SecretaryLevine & PA MM board via @HStaufferLNP https://t.co/ev4hTQH5jI— Gail Groves Scott (@Gail_G_Scott) November 13, 2019
Per John Collins, some of the recommended labeling changes have been made already and others will be coming in final regulations.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
"Patients are looking for more information, particularly as it relates to terpenes," Collins said.Patients are also looking for specific strains of dry leaf, he said.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Since program started in early 2018, 2.5M visits and 6.5M products sold, for overall $524M in sales including from growers to dispensaries.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Board member Luke ?Schultz? says he's glad to hear availability is increasing, that reports say some patients drive up to 5 hours across PA trying to find certain products and can't.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Prices are coming down, Collins said, and average purchase of $119.76 for 2.4 products, or about $45 per product. Asked about possibility of caps, he said other tactics are more effective.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Levine noting that this is not a mature market yet, and that growers are not limited in how much they can grow, which allows for expansion.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Only 12grower/processors -- half of the current ones -- are shipping product now, per Collins.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
Levine notes a board recommendation to add #medicalmarijuana #edibles and says she agrees but can't implement it - that would take legislatune action.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
And the meeting has concluded.— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) November 13, 2019
