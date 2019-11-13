medical marijuana products composite

Medical marijuana products from Cresco Yeltrah, one of 12 companies that got the first round of Pennsylvania permits to grow and process marijuana as part of the state’s medical marijuana program.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO | CRESCO YELTRAH

The Pennsylvania's medical marijuana advisory board met Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, and LNP reporter Heather Stauffer was tweeting from the meeting.

The board includes officials from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration, doctors, patient advocates and other appointees.

Wolf signed the program into law in April 2016, and dispensaries started operating in early 2018. As of August, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said close to 125,000 patients statewide were actively participating in the program, and just over 1,200 doctors had been approved to certify patients.

