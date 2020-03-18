Pennsylvania's first COVID-19 related death was confirmed by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and announced by the Pa. Department of Health via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The person was an adult from Northampton County, the tweet said, and was being treated at hospital when they died.

Northampton County reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 March 12, 2020, and has not reported any other cases since, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

No further information was provided.