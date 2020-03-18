Pa. covid-19 map 03182020 1239 p.m.

This map will be updated as new cases are announced throughout the state. This map was created around 12:38 p.m. 3/18/2020.

 HURUBIE MEKO

Pennsylvania's first COVID-19 related death was confirmed by Gov. Tom Wolf's administration and announced by the Pa. Department of Health via Twitter Wednesday afternoon. 

The person was an adult from Northampton County, the tweet said, and was being treated at hospital when they died. 

Northampton County reported one confirmed case of COVID-19 March 12, 2020, and has not reported any other cases since, according to the Pa. Department of Health. 

No further information was provided. 

