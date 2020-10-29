Pennsylvania reported 44 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest daily toll in four months, as its fall coronavirus surge continues.

There were eight new deaths in Philadelphia, six in Westmoreland, five in Allegheny, three in Schuylkill and two each in Blair, Cambria and York. Sixteen counties, including Lancaster, had one death each.

With two more days left in the month, the new deaths bring October’s total to 620, up 32% from the 469 deaths in September and a reversal after four months of decline.

Lancaster County's coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, has reported 15 COVID-19 deaths here so far in October, up from 13 in September.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health reported 2,202 new cases of COVID-19 — the sixth time in eight days that the number of new cases topped 2,000. There were 74 new cases in Lancaster County.

The 44 deaths reported Thursday was the state’s highest one-day figure since the 51 reported on June 24.

Over the past 14 days, the state has reported 330 COVID-19 deaths. That’s the highest two-week count since early July, but still far below the spring peak, when the two-week death toll peaked at 2,157 in early May.

Here are the number of COVID-19 deaths by month in Pennsylvania, as reported by the Department of Health:

October: 620 (through Oct. 29)

September: 469

August: 484

July: 540

June: 1,094

May: 3,263

April: 2,229

March: 63