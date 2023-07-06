Eligible Pennsylvanians will be able to apply for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program starting July 10, a state agency announced Thursday.

The program is designed to help low-income households maintain access to drinking and wastewater services. LIHWAP began in 2022 and helped 44,319 households with water bills, according to the state Department of Human Services.

The application window for the 2023 LIHWAP will tentatively remain open until Aug. 11, or until federal funding for the program runs out.

Renters and homeowners are both eligible for LIHWAP money. To qualify, a household must have an overdue water or wastewater bill and meet income requirements.

LIHWAP maximum annual income per household size 1 person: $20,385 2 people: $27,465 3 people: $34,545 4 people: $41,625 5 people: $48,705 6 people: $55,785 7 people: $62,865 8 people: $69,945 9 people: $77,025 10 people: $84,105

Through the program, applicants can receive one crisis grant for drinking water service and one crisis grant for wastewater service worth a maximum of $2,500 each. The Department of Human Services defines crisis situations to be overdue water bills, utility service termination or expected service shutoff within the next 60 days. Previous LIHWAP recipients cannot receive the same grant again.

Applications are available online at lanc.news/WaterProgram, by phone at 1-877-395-8930 or 215-560-7226, and in person at the Lancaster County Assistance Office at 832 Manor Street Lancaster, PA 17604.

Applicants must share their names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth for all people in the household. Proof of income for the applicant and household members as well as a recent water bill are also required to apply.