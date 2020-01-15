Pennsylvania regulators are asking participants in the state's medical marijuana program to share their input.

In a recent tweet, state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine requested that patients and caregivers in the program take and share a 13-question survey.

"We want your input!" she wrote, sharing a link to the survey.

Questions include demographic information, average amount the patient spends on medical marijuana products per month, preferred product form, if they are satisfied with the selection of products and how they would like to see the market develop.

Nate Wardle, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said in an email that the patient/caregiver subcommittee of the Medical Marijuana Advisory Board developed this survey, in assistance with other parties including regulators and stakeholders, "to gather input from patients and caregivers who are part of the program."