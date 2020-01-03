Pennsylvania residents interested in growing hemp this year can apply through April 1 and will face some new requirements, state regulators announced Friday.
"This year, both growers and processors of hemp are required to apply," the Pennsylvania Agriculture Department said. "The permitting of processors is new for the 2020 program. Each individual property will require its own permit and application, a permit costs $150."
More information and applications are available at agriculture.pa.gov/hemp. The department also noted that Sarah Pickel, its hemp program coordinator, will be at the department's booth in the Main Hall at the PA Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from noon to 5 p.m.
In addition to requiring that each property obtain its own application, other changes the department noted are:
- Outdoor growers must plant and maintain a minimum of 1/4 acre and 300 plants.
- Indoor growers must plant and maintain a minimum of 2,000 square feet and 200 plants.
- Hemp may not be grown, cultivated, propagated, planted or processed in or within 200 feet of any structure used for residential purposes, without prior written approval from the department.
- Hemp varieties to be planted must be listed on the application.
- Every variety field or lot (contiguous planting of one variety) planted must be tested for THC within 15 days of harvest by a certified sampler and paid for by the permittee.