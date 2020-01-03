Pennsylvania residents interested in growing hemp this year can apply through April 1 and will face some new requirements, state regulators announced Friday.

"This year, both growers and processors of hemp are required to apply," the Pennsylvania Agriculture Department said. "The permitting of processors is new for the 2020 program. Each individual property will require its own permit and application, a permit costs $150."

More information and applications are available at agriculture.pa.gov/hemp. The department also noted that Sarah Pickel, its hemp program coordinator, will be at the department's booth in the Main Hall at the PA Farm Show on Tuesday, Jan. 7, from noon to 5 p.m.

In addition to requiring that each property obtain its own application, other changes the department noted are:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.