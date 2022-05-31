The two winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Sunday drawing were sold in Lancaster and Allegheny counties, allowing the two winners to split a jackpot prize of $132,000, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning Lancaster ticket was sold by Turkey Hill, 2501 North Reading Road Denver, according to the release. The winning Allegheny ticket was sold by Speedway, 4830 William Penn Highway.

Both jackpot tickets matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, the release said. Each ticket wins $66,000, less applicable withholding.

Though the chances of winning a jackpot prize are 1 in 142,506, the chances for winning any prize is much higher, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The release said over 40,600 Treasure Hunt tickets were eligible for prizes.

“Players should check every ticket, every time,” according to the release.

Winners are only known after claiming their prizes and validating their tickets, the release said.