The Pennsylvania Lottery is awarding eight $100,000 weekly prizes to close out 2019, leading up to the New Year's Millionaire Raffle in January.

Tickets are on sale today, Nov. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 8 p.m, unless all tickets sell out sooner.

The Jan. 4 drawing awards 6,000 cash prizes including four $1 million prizes, four $100,000 prizes, 100 prizes of $1,000 and 5,892 prizes of $100.

Tickets are $20 and, if they are all sold, offer a 1 in 125,000 chance of winning one of the $1 million prizes, according to the lottery.

The weekly drawings will be as follows:

Drawing 1: Tickets sold from Nov. 5 - 11.

Drawing 2: Tickets sold from Nov. 12 - 18.

Drawing 3: Tickets sold from Nov. 19 - 25.

Drawing 4: Tickets sold from Nov. 26 - Dec. 2.

Drawing 5: Tickets sold from Dec. 3 - 9.

Drawing 6: Tickets sold from Dec. 10 - 16.

Drawing 7: Tickets sold from Dec. 17 - 23.

Drawing 8: Tickets sold from Dec. 24 - 30.

Tickets purchased for weekly drawings are eligible for the Jan. 4, 2020, drawing, so keep your tickets.