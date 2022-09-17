Tickets are on sale for the fifth annual Pennsylvania Latino Convention, which will be held over three days beginning Sept. 29 in Allentown.

The convention at the Renaissance Hotel at 12 N. Seventh St. will address issues including health, education, housing equity and workforce development through guest speakers, expert panels, workshops and special presentations.

“The goal is to bring attention to Latino needs and empower Latino candidates in Pennsylvania, and to help public officials learn better ways to serve the community, especially the policies that impact Pennsylvania Latinos,” said Norman Bristol Color, chairman and founder of the convention.

Tickets for college students cost $175 and can be purchased through Sept. 21. General admission tickets cost $250 and can be purchased through Sept. 30. Corporate VIP admission is $500, with ticket sales for those ending Sept. 26.

Tickets can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/pennsylvania-latino-convention-2022-tickets-373072639307.

“We try to have our event in cities that have a very diverse demographic and a large Hispanic community,” Bristol Colon said. “Allentown has a growing and diverse population of residents identifying as Hispanics.”

The agenda also includes a women’s conference and a summit on young Latinos, according to Colon.

The convention is being held in collaboration with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Lehigh Valley.

The first convention was held in 2018 at the Lancaster County Convention Center in downtown Lancaster. It was held in Bethlehem in 2019 and Reading in 2021. The 2020 convention was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about the convention, including schedules for all three days, can be found at www.palatinoconvention.com.