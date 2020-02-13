Looking to curb its spread, game commission officials are working to establish a Chronic Wasting Disease Response Plan, which is now in draft form.

Pennsylvania Game Commission spokeswoman Courtney Colley said the 37-page draft plan is largely hunter-focused, looking to give sportsmen the opportunity to harvest more deer and collect additional samples for testing. That could be achieved by lengthening hunting seasons, removing antler-point restrictions and increasing the number of available deer tags, she said.

That would be true only in disease management areas, not statewide, she said.

Before any plan is created, game commission officials are asking for hunter input, with a public feedback period open until Feb. 29.

Comment forms can be found on the game commission’s website.

Feedback will be evaluated and used to make amendments to the existing plan, creating a final form that likely will appear before the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners later this year, she said.