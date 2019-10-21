The Pennsylvania Game Commission wants the public’s help with locating a dead bald eagle.
According to a post at its Facebook page, the agency said state police discovered the carcass at about 1:50 p.m. Oct. 10 on the Route 222 north on-ramp by Route 30 west in Manheim Township.
By the time state game warden Greg Graham arrived at the scene 40 minutes later to recover the eagle, the only thing he found was a feather, according to the post.
State and federal laws prohibit possession of a bald eagle — dead or alive — without proper permits.
A game commission spokesman on Monday said the penalty for possessing the eagle is a fifth-degree summary with fines up to $200. He didn’t provide any details about the incident and said there haven’t been any developments since the day of the incident. A state police spokesperson at Troop J was not immediately available for comment.
The federal Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act prohibits “the take, possession, sale, purchase, barter, offer to sell, purchase or barter, transport, export or import, of any bald or golden eagle, alive or dead, including any part, nest, or egg, unless by permit.” Penalties for violating the law are a maximum $5,000 fine or one year in prison, with a second conviction leading to a maximum $10,000 fine or up to two years in prison.
The bald eagle was removed from the federal endangered species list in 2017, and its status in Pennsylvania was changed to “protected” in January 2014, according to the game commission.
The game commission asks anyone who witnessed anything related to the incident to call its southeast regional office at 1-610-926-3136 or the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-888-742-8001.