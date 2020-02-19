flu through feb. 15 2020

Pennsylvania Department of Health flu report through Feb. 15, 2020. The chart compares the last nine seasons statewide; this one is in red. The last two were notable; 2018-19 is shown in yellow and 2017-18 is shown in grey.

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Flu remains at high levels in Pennsylvania, with seven deaths and more than 12,000 new confirmed cases reported in the past week, according to the state department of health.

Of those cases, 372 were in Lancaster County, the most so far this season. The previous three weeks saw increases here, from 161 to 254 to 363 cases.

Many more flu cases aren't reported because most people who get the virus aren't tested, according to the department.

Statewide, the season tally stands at 84,654 cases and 54 deaths, of which at least two were in Lancaster County.

Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates the flu has caused 26 million illnesses and 14,000 deaths so far this season.

CDC cold or flu

The CDC has provided this handy primer to help people discern whether they have a cold or the flu.

 CDC