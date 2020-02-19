Flu remains at high levels in Pennsylvania, with seven deaths and more than 12,000 new confirmed cases reported in the past week, according to the state department of health.
Of those cases, 372 were in Lancaster County, the most so far this season. The previous three weeks saw increases here, from 161 to 254 to 363 cases.
Many more flu cases aren't reported because most people who get the virus aren't tested, according to the department.
Statewide, the season tally stands at 84,654 cases and 54 deaths, of which at least two were in Lancaster County.
Nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention estimates the flu has caused 26 million illnesses and 14,000 deaths so far this season.
The past 11 weeks of #flu season in Pennsylvania, per weekly @PAHealthDept reports. Red line is this season; yellow and grey are the past two. It's been a rough couple of years. pic.twitter.com/CsXevEbwdK— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) February 18, 2020
By my running tally of @PAHealthDept figures, this is the third week in a row * that 7 #flu deaths have been reported statewide* that the #LancasterCounty confirmed case count has hit new highs for this season, 372 in most recent week pic.twitter.com/r1ihmor1Hs— Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) February 18, 2020
CDC estimates that, between Oct. 1 and Feb. 8, at least 14,000 people died because of #flu. CDC recommends prompt treatment with antivirals for people who have suspected flu infection and who are at high risk of serious flu complications: https://t.co/Sy2zlRDmSF pic.twitter.com/mzTeqZ337j— CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) February 18, 2020
.@CDCgov does not recommend the use of facemasks or personal protective equipment (PPE) among well people in the general public. #COVID19 is not spreading in the community at this time. https://t.co/ZN7xgRjzMA pic.twitter.com/iXYwXmk89T— Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) February 18, 2020