Pennsylvania officials are refuting claims that rabbits in the Farm Show petting area will be euthanized at the end of the week.

The House Rabbit Society, a nonprofit rabbit rescue, sparked online criticism last week with its news release claiming rabbits would be euthanized at the conclusion of the Farm Show to prevent the spread of disease.

“It’s simply false. Those rabbits are not going to be euthanized,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture press secretary Shannon Powers said.

Powers said Farm Show officials do not have legal authority to call for any animal to be euthanized after the show and have no knowledge that any will be euthanized. The breeder responsible for the petting table will take the rabbits home safely after the show, Powers said.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease virus type-2, or RHDV2, can be spread through human touch and is deadly to most rabbits. State veterinarian Kevin Brightbill did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday regarding whether the potential spread of RHDV2 would be a reason to euthanize the animals.

RHDV2 is not harmful to humans and is not widespread in the United States, with only two cases reported in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to the state Game Commission.

Powers said all rabbits at the Farm Show were required to be vaccinated for RHDV2 to participate, and breeders are encouraged to quarantine their rabbits for two weeks after the show to prevent potential spread to their rabbits at home.

Gwen Kaiser, a rabbit rescuer in New York who works with House Rabbit Society, said she would be at the Farm Show on Saturday and will offer to take the petting table rabbits home with her.

“Those in rabbit rescue understand that it will be difficult for (breeders) to return the petting table rabbits to their farms and facilities where other rabbits are held that are not vaccinated against RHDV2,” Kaiser said.

The Farm Show has rules against animal cruelty at the event, which Powers said is a criminal offense and must be reported to state police. However, she said, euthanization is the owner’s personal decision to make and is usually done to end an animal’s suffering.