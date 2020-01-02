It’s official: The 30th annual butter sculpture at the PA Farm Show has been unveiled and it’s a tribute to Pa professional sports teams.

Starring Steely McBeam, the mascot for the Pittsburgh Steelers; Swoop, the mascot for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Gritty from the Philadelphia Flyers, “East Meets West” is a playful creation of sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton of Conshohocken, in Montgomery County.

A half ton (or more than 1,000 pounds) of salted butter donated by Land o’ Lakes was used to carve the sculpture, which is more than six feet tall.

The sculpture is the carving duo’s nineteenth for the Farm Show, which took 12 days of carving and 160 hours of armature, the metal “bones” that hold it all together.

“The Farm Show is the Super Bowl for Pennsylvania farmers,” said Lt. Governor John Fetterman at the press conference for the sculpture reveal. “This sculpture is a tribute to our farmers because they’re the super stars.” Then he added, “Butter Gritty lives.”

After the farm show, the butter will be recycled into ethanol fuel at Reinford Farm in Juniata County.