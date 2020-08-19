The Pennsylvania Farm Show, usually a crowded affair celebrating food, farming and family, will be a virtual event this January to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced Wednesday.

There will be no in-person events or competitions at January's show, which typically attracts as many as 400,000 visitors to the Harrisburg complex during the week-long run and generates about $90 million in economic activity.

But those longing for a milkshake or other farm show treat, take heart. A scaled-back food court hasn’t been ruled out yet.

Discussions also are ongoing about how to organize youth competitions, live demonstrations and possibly even a butter sculpture virtually, Redding said in addressing reporters during an online video chat. Details will be announced later this year.

“We’re going to try to work hard to have that youth education and competitive spirit alive and well,” he said.

The theme of the 105th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which runs from Saturday, Jan. 9, to Friday, Jan. 16, is “Cultivating Tomorrow.”

“In a virtual show, we’ll highlight what has become crystal clear during the pandemic – people have rediscovered food, and that agriculture is resilient, innovative and life sustaining,” Redding said.

The virtual farm show “will tell the stories of agriculture, and its importance in our lives and in our economy,” he said. “We’ll focus on the businesses that never took a day off during the pandemic to ensure that they delivered on their promises of a safe, secure food supply.”

“It’s a tough decision, and one we did not take lightly, understanding the farm show’s important role,” he said. “But we also recognize it’s the right thing to do.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Just like farmers who sometimes leave a field fallow when the future is uncertain, Redding said, “we have made the tough decision to take a year to lie in fallow.”

It’s necessary “to protect our assets, both our people and our resources, from incalculable losses,” he said.

“Our priority is keeping the public safe, keeping people fed and agriculture working,” Redding said. “This virtual farm show will honor the industry while fulfilling these priorities.”

What to read next