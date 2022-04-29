The deadlines for two Pennsylvania programs created to help eligible residents pay their heating and water bills have been extended until late May.

Applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance and the Low-Income Household Water Assistance programs are now being accepted through May 20.

Residents can apply at www.compass.state.pa.us/compass.web/Public/CMPHome. Paper applications are available at the County Assistance Office, 832 Manor St, Lancaster, or by calling the Customer Service Centers at 1-877-395-8930.

“Pennsylvanians may still need help with their heating and water bills, and those who do should know that programs like LIHEAP and LIHWAP are still available. Households who could benefit from this program should apply today,” said state Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program helps low-income families with home heating bills. Assistance also is available for renters and homeowners. Minimum cash grants range from $500 to $1,500. Crisis grants for people at risk of having their heating service terminated or have less than two weeks worth of heating fuel can receive a grant of up to $1,200.

The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program helps low-income households maintain access to drinking and wastewater services. Eligible applicants can receive one grant for their drinking water service and one grant for their wastewater service, up to $2,500 each. Assistance is available for families who have overdue water bills, had their service terminated, or received a notice indicating that their service will be terminated in the next 60 days.

None of the grants in either program have to be repaid.