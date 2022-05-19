The window for households to apply for help paying their home heating bills has been extended to June 17, state officials announced Thursday.

The previous deadline was Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. The agency had previously extended the deadline in April.

The help with heating bills comes via the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which DHS administers in Pennsylvania.

“If you are having trouble paying bills from this winter, please apply by June 17 so LIHEAP can help ease this burden,” DHS Acting Secretary Meg Snead said in a news release.

The program has expanded under last year’s American Rescue Plan Act. Households can receive a minimum of $500 for their heating bills, and a maximum of $1,500, according to DHS.

The LIHEAP program distributes the money directly to utility companies, DHS said.

The income limit for the program is 150% of the federal poverty limit. For a household of four people, the income threshold is $39,750 a year, DHS said.

Anyone who previously applied and was denied but has had a change in circumstances can reapply, DHS said.

Residents can submit a LIHEAP application online at www.compass.state.pa.us, through the myCOMPASS PA mobile app or by phone at 866-550-4355.