Pennsylvania’s first lady Frances Wolf and Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty visited Millersville University on Thursday to announce the state’s Hunger Free Campus Initiative.

Millersville University was one of nine campuses to participate in the pilot phase of the initiative and earn the designation as a Hunger Free Campus. The initiative was created to build a coalition of colleges and universities focused on addressing hunger and other basic needs for their students.

Wolf said national studies estimate that a third of all post-secondary students are food insecure. Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 state budget includes a $1 million investment to begin the initiative.

“I believe that this reality is absolutely unacceptable,” Wolf said. “I am proud to say that here in Pennsylvania we are all refusing to accept that.”

During her visit, Wolf took a tour of the HUB, or “Home for Good,” which houses a food pantry, rooms to connect and offers three free meals five days a week.