The Pennsylvania Department of Education is working to remove barriers faced by homeless students through the launch of a new mobile and desktop app.

Finding Your Way in PA, developed by the Center for Schools and Communities, was designed to help connect students and families experiencing homelessness with local services and resources, according to a department news release. Center for Schools and Communities is a division of the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit that supports the implementation and operation of school and community-based educational programs.

“It is critically important that we remove the barriers faced by students experiencing homelessness to help them learn, grow and thrive continuously and seamlessly, and this new app brings that assistance into the 21st century,” said Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty in the news release.

Pennsylvanians can access help 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the app on a mobile phone or desktop computer, Hargarty said in the release.

Those without access to a computer or phone can visit a local library or community center for assistance. Pennsylvania also offers Lifeline, which is a government benefit that provides a phone and free cell phone service to eligible customers including some individuals receiving assistance through SNAP, food stamps or Medicaid.

The app, available on the web, Google Play Store and Apple App Store, allows users to search for and request assistance with resources and services in their community and throughout Pennsylvania.

Support for the app’s development came from the American Rescue Plan Homeless Children and Youth Program, which ensures homeless youth have access to free and appropriate public education.

Lancaster belongs to Region 2 of the eight-region Pennsylvania Education for Children and Youth Experiencing Homelessness program. The network works together to meet the needs of homeless students.