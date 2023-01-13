Millersville University is one of 39 Pennsylvania post-secondary institutions receiving a grant to combat sexual assault and violence.

As part of the It’s On Us PA campaign, MU is receiving $30,000 in funding from Jan. 1 to May, 31, 2024 to aid in developing strategies to combat sexual assault and violence. The Pennsylvania Department of Education awarded more than $1.3 million in grants of no more than $60,000 for each institution.

With the help of It’s On Us funding, schools are expected to improve sexual violence awareness, prevention and response systems while changing campus culture in regards to sexual violence.

MU plans to use the funding specifically to bolster already established programs including its sexual violence awareness training for employees and students and its Be the One to Speak Up campaign raising awareness to the positive impacts of bystander intervention and education, according to university spokesperson Janet Kacskos.

“The It’s On Us PA campaign cultivates change and provides colleges, universities, and postsecondary career and trade schools with the support and resources necessary to protect learning environments and ensure they are free from sexual assault, harassment, and violence,” Acting Secretary of Education Eric Hagarty said in a news release.

Gov. Tom Wolf launched the It’s On Us campaign in 2016, making Pennsylvania the first statewide campaign under the national It’s On Us campaign created in 2014 under former President Barack Obama. MU has received It’s On Us funding six of the seven years – totaling roughly $180,000 – since the 2016 launch in Pennsylvania.

As part of MU’s own annual It’s On Us campaign in 2018, 715 students took the It’s On Us Pledge, placing the university as third in the top three campuses nationally with the most pledges.

To take the pledge a student leaves their signature as a “personal commitment to help keep women and men safe from sexual assault. It is a promise not to be a bystander to the problem, but to be part of the solution.”

In 2022, Wolf also signed into law a requirement that all post-secondary institutions adopt a definition of consent as part of their code of conduct or sexual misconduct policy. Institutions were also required to enter into a memorandum of understanding for services with at least one rape crisis center or one domestic violence program.

By July 1, each institution is required to implement an sexual violence educational program in consultation with a rape crisis center or domestic violence program.

MU works with Lancaster Domestic Violence Services and Lancaster YWCA to develop educational programs and awareness campaigns, Kacksos said.