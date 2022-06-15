Millersville University, Elizabethtown College and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology will receive a portion of nearly $20 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Education to improve access to science, technology, engineering, math and computer science education.

The PAsmartAdvancing Grants will help a total of 42 institutions across the state. Funded projects range from the development of a K-12 data science pathway to a dedicated computer science-focused high school in Philadelphia.

“Our historic investments in education throughout my administration are ensuring a better future for our children and a stronger Pennsylvania,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a press release announcing the awards. “These PAsmart awards focused on STEM education are particularly valuable in putting commonwealth students on a path to the best jobs of the future.”

Elizabethtown College was awarded $450,656 for its project “Future Ready: Computer Science and STEM Education for All Collaborative.” A $500,000 grant went to Millersville University for its project “Millersville University & National Center for Women and Information Technology.” Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology was awarded $499,671 for its project “Rural Educators for Excellence Community of Practice.”

Millersville University’s project will focus on training for school counselors to promote the entry of underrepresented students – particularly women – into STEM careers. Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology plans to partner with kindergarten through grade 12 post-secondary educators and community organizations to remove financial, social, educational and career pathway barriers to underserved rural students as they transition from high school to post-secondary education and eventually to STEM careers, according to spokesperson Ann Valuch.

Each of the state’s 67 counties are home to at least three of the projects awarded grants and more than three-quarters of counties will benefit from at least four different projects, according to the release.

The Wolf administration has secured $20 million annually for PAsmart grants and the Pennsylvania Department of Education has awarded 495 PAsmart grants at more than 765 schools across the state since the 2018-19 academic year, according to the release.

By 2028, there will be approximately 157,000 more occupations in the state that require mathematics knowledge and about 125,000 more occupations that require knowledge in computers and electronics – both of which represent more than half of all employment – according to projections by the Center for Workforce Information and Analysis at the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.